French Council of State approves use of drones by security forces in protests

French Council of State approves use of drones by security forces in protests

+ ↺ − 16 px

The French Council of State has approved the use of drones during protests, according to an official statement, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The supreme court on Wednesday announced its verdict after the Association for the Defense of Constitutional Freedoms (Adelico) asked for the suspension of the government's decree on the matter.

The French government on April 19 published a decree to allow the use of drones by law enforcement units during protests, amid mass mobilization against the pension reform.

The decree has the purpose to prevent breaches of public order and to ensure the safety of persons and public goods.

The use of drones will nevertheless be subject to the control of an administrative judge, the statement read.

It added that the decree also requires informing the public about the use of drones, including those that will appear in footage.

News.Az