French COVID cases and deaths mount again
- 12 Sep 2020 09:41
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 152044
- World
The number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in France rose by 9,406 over the last 24 hours, the country’s health ministry said on Friday, to stand at a total of 363,350, according to Reuters.
The number of COVID-19 deaths also climbed by 40 over the last 24 hours, to reach a total of 30,893 casualties.
France has the seventh-highest COVID death toll in the world.