French COVID cases and deaths mount again

The number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in France rose by 9,406 over the last 24 hours, the country’s health ministry said on Friday, to stand at a total of 363,350, according to Reuters.

The number of COVID-19 deaths also climbed by 40 over the last 24 hours, to reach a total of 30,893 casualties.

France has the seventh-highest COVID death toll in the world.


