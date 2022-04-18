French embassy in Kyiv reopens

+ ↺ − 16 px

France resumed the work of its embassy in Kyiv, Ambassador Etienne de Poncins said on Monday, News.Az reports.

In an interview with Franceinfo TV channel, he noted that the French diplomatic mission has already resumed its work in Kyiv.

“France wants to be as close to Ukraine as possible. Now our mission is to take into account and respond to very specific inquiries from Ukraine. There is indeed efficiency,” the diplomat said.

Etienne de Poncins said he has already held a meeting with Ukraine’s defense minister.

The ambassador stressed that the French Civil Protection (FNPC) will send a convoy of humanitarian aid to Ukraine this week.

News.Az