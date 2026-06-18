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French-flagged LNG tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz

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French-flagged LNG tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz
Source: AFP

A French-flagged tanker carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) has passed through the Strait of Hormuz and left the Gulf, according to ship-tracking platform MarineTraffic, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Mraikh loaded in Ras Laffan, Qatar and is bound for Port Qasim in Pakistan.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said the Strait of Hormuz will be fully reopen by Friday.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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