French FM believes in Ukraine’s victory in war with Russia

France’s foreign minister has said he believes in Ukraine's victory in the war with Russia as the hostilities enter the 11th day, News.Az reports.

"I believe that Ukraine will win. For ten days, the most striking thing is the resistance of Ukraine on such a scale that experts could not imagine," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France 5 TV channel.

He noted that the cost of the war would become unbearable for Russia.

Le Drian expressed confidence that Western sanctions in the long term will deter Russia from further aggression.

