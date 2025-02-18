French footballer Olivier Giroud's LA home robbed, $500K in jewelry stolen

+ ↺ − 16 px

Los Angeles Football Club forward Olivier Giroud's home in LA was recently burglarized, with approximately $500,000 worth of jewelry taken.

The burglary was reported to LA police by Giroud’s wife, Jennifer, on Feb. 5 after she had discovered a shattered window, News.Az reports, citing New York Post.

Among the items stolen from the property were 10 men’s watches which the soccer star’s wife valued close to half a million dollars.

As of now, no arrests have been made related to the burglary and the LAPD is still investigating, per the outlet.

The MLS club did not immediately respond to request for comment from The Post about the incident. The French footballer joined a growing list of professional athletes who have had their homes broken into over the past five months. Among those who have been victimized have been NFL stars Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, along with NBA star Luka Doncic, who had his home in Dallas burglarized while he was still with the Mavericks. Earlier this month, three Chilean migrants had been arrested and charged in connection to the break-in. Giroud is entering his first full season with LAFC after joining the MLS side last year in the middle of the season. He appeared in 10 MLS regular season games last season and recorded three assists. Giroud has a lengthy soccer career to his name that has included stops at Arsenal, Chelsea and AC Milan and career earnings in excess of $40 million, per Spotrac. He was also a member of the 2018 French World Cup squad, which won the tournament held in Russia that year. During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Giroud scored four goals including the game-winner during the quarterfinals against England. The MLS season begins this weekend and LAFC will begin their 2025 campaign at home against Minnesota United.

