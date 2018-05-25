French Foreign Minister to pay official visit to Azerbaijan

French Foreign Minister to pay official visit to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will visit Azerbaijan on May 27.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will meet with Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and other officials, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

After the meeting, a joint press conference of Azerbaijani and French foreign ministers is expected.

Media representatives intending to attend the press conference are requested to come to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs no later than 12:00 on 27 May.

In order to participate in the press conference, media representatives must present their issued ID cards and foreign media representatives their accreditation cards issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az