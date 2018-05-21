French Foreign Minister to visit Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will pay a visit to Baku on May 27.

Within the framework of the visit Le Drian will take part in the events on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

During the visit, the French Foreign Minister will hold meetings with Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and other officials. The sides will discuss cooperation between the two countries, as well as the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

News.Az

