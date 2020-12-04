Yandex metrika counter

French gov’t does not recognize independence of Karabakh - ambassador

The French government does not recognize the independence of Karabakh, French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross tweeted on Friday. 

"I think one thing should be abundantly clear to all by now: The French government recognizes the independence of its Parliament. It does not recognize the independence of Karabakh," he wrote. 

On November 18, at the Presidium of the French Senate, a group of senators influenced by the Armenian diaspora presented a draft resolution No. 145 "On the need to recognize the "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic", which was discussed and adopted on November 25.


