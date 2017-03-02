French lawyer places petition on Khojaly genocide

+ ↺ − 16 px

French Lawyer Olivier Pardo placed Petition ((PÉTITION POUR FAIRE RECONNAÎTRE LE MASSACRE DE KHOJALY) on website www.change.org for recognition of Kojaly genoci

Report informs referring to Change.org, petition states that 613 people, including 106 women, 63 children and 70 elders were killed, 1,275 people were captured, the fate of 150 people still remains unknown as a result of massacre committed by Armenians in Khojaly town located in Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

He notes with sorrow that French people have little information on this tragedy. France being traditional advocate of human rights, attaching a great importance to recognition of war crimes and crimes against humanity, must not hold different attitude with regard to this genocide.

Petition calls government of France and international organizations to recognize Khojaly genocide.

More than 8,000 people endorsed petition so far.

News.Az

News.Az