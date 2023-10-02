French society suffers from incurable disease of Azerbaijanphobia, Islamophobia and racism - Western Azerbaijan Community

+ ↺ − 16 px

The statements made by French MPs regarding their withdrawal from the France-Azerbaijan Friendship Group once again demonstrate that French society suffers from the incurable disease of Azerbaijanphobia, Islamophobia and racism, the Western Azerbaijan Community told News.Az.

“The statements of the MPs, who were disappointed by the decision of the so-called institution to dissolve itself, also show their insulting attitude for international law and their hypocrisy,” the Community said.

News.Az