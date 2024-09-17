French National Assembly moves forward with resolution to impeach Macron

+ ↺ − 16 px

France's lower house of parliament, the Bureau of the National Assembly, has approved a draft resolution initiating the process to impeach President Emmanuel Macron.

The resolution, which was proposed by the left-wing party La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France), will now proceed to the legislative commission before heading to the Senate, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The Bureau is the highest collegial body of the lower house of parliament. Currently, 12 of its 22 members are representatives of the left. The proposal to remove Macron from power was put forward by the left-wing party La France Insoumise.According to the BFMTV channel, the proposal was supported by 12 votes to 10 during consideration by Bureau members.The party made this move after the French leader excluded left-wing parties from the newly formed government, despite their coalition's victory in parliamentary elections. The proposal was submitted under Article 68 of the French Constitution, which allows for the removal of the president in the event of a breach of his duties.The resolution must now be approved by the legislative commission of 73 deputies, where the left holds only 24 seats. After that, it must be passed by two-thirds of the National Assembly (385 deputies) within two weeks. The final two stages must also pass in the upper house of parliament, the Senate, where the left does not have a majority. If the Senate approves the resolution (with 232 votes), both chambers will meet in a joint session, and 617 of the 925 parliamentarians from both houses must support the resolution. If this happens, the president will be forced to resign immediately.

News.Az