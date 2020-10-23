French newspaper issues article on Armenia’s artillery and missiles attacks on Azerbaijan's Tartar

+ ↺ − 16 px

France-based Le Figaro newspaper has published an article on Armenian armed forces’ artillery and missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Tartar city.

“The city of Tartar, located near the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan with a population of 24,000 people, has been attacked and destroyed as a result of artillery and missile fire by the Armenian armed forces for several weeks,” the article said.

The article gave detailed information on the shelling of civilians and the destruction of residential houses in the city of Tartar by the Armenians.

The newspaper has also featured an interview with Azerbaijani military expert Heydar Mirza, who said that Yerevan hopes for foreign intervention to prevent the advancement and growing superiority of the Azerbaijani Army.

News.Az