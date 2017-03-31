French newspaper publishes article about Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

French "Liberation" newspaper has published an article about the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The author of the article is head of Paris Azerbaijan House and secretary general of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan Mirvari Fataliyeva, according to AzerTag.

The author highlights development of economic relations between the two countries, saying President Ilham Aliyev`s visit to France is an indicator of dynamical development of ties.

“France is the second country that recognized Azerbaijan`s independence. Azerbaijan after regaining the independence carried out significant political, economic reforms. Azerbaijan is the crossroads of various religions and cultures, where representatives of various nationalities and confessions live in peace, tranquility, mutual understanding and dialogue,” the article says.

The article provides broad information about the cause and consequences of the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

On Khojaly massacre the author says on the night of February 25-26, 1992, Armenian military units surrounding the Azerbaijani city of Khojaly subjected the local residents to mass extermination only for the fact that they were Azerbaijanis. “As a result of this aggression 613 people were killed, 1275 Khojaly people were taken hostages,” according to the article.

The article also highlights four resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council on immediate, unconditional withdrawal of Armenian Armed Forces from Azerbaijan`s occupied lands.

