French parliamentarians appeal to Macron to put pressure on Armenia

French parliamentarians have urged Macron to put pressure on Armenia.

French parliamentarians appealed to President of France Emanuel Macron and pointed out the July 4 shelling of the Alkhanli village in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district by the Armenian armed forces, which resulted in the killing of a two-year old child and her grandmother.

In the appeal, the parliamentarians also reminded about the resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council and General Assembly on the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian occupying forces from the Azerbaijani territories, and urged the French president to exert pressure on Armenia to fulfill these resolutions.

Ne

News.Az