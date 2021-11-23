French PM tested positive for COVID-19, Belgian PM isolated

+ ↺ − 16 px

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has tested positive for COVID-19, French media reported on Monday, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

Returning from Brussels Monday afternoon after meeting with his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo, Castex learnt that one of his daughters tested positive for COVID-19, Le Figaro reported.

De Croo will be tested on Wednesday and will remain in quarantine until the result of his test, local media reported.

Several senior members of the Belgian government will also go into quarantine to avoid any risks.

French ministers in the delegation include minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly, Interior minister Gerald Darmanin, minister of Justice Eric Dupond-Moretti, and Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune.

Castex "immediately got a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test, which turned out to be positive," the French newspaper cited the prime minister's office as saying.

News.Az