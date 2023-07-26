French police chief sparks outcry over support for officer who assaulted protester

+ ↺ − 16 px

Remarks by France's chief of police sparked outcry in the country after he backed an officer who was detained for assaulting a young man into a coma in the southern city of Marseille, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Frederic Veaux was one of many law enforcement authorities who came out in support of the officer, who beat up a 22-year-old protester demonstrating against the police killing of a Nahel M., a teenager of North African descent in Paris.

Veaux told French daily Le Parisien on Sunday that "before a possible trial, a police officer's place is not the prison, even if he committed mistakes or serious infractions during his work."

The protester, referred to as Hedi, was shot in the head with a flash-ball and beaten up until unconscious by several men he assumed were undercover police.

After waking up in the hospital, he alleged that the group had left him for dead after the assault.

The Marseille police officer's colleagues took sick leave to protest the judiciary procedure against him, while Paris Police Chief Laurent Nunez voiced support for Veaux's position.

Carlos Martens Bilongo, a member of parliament from left-wing party La France Insoumise, told Anadolu that Veaux's was an "unacceptable message to the nation which is a victim of police violence."

Bilongo underlined the need for police reform, while fellow party member and lawmaker William Martinet criticized "out of control" police and the country's "mute Interior Ministry."

Protests erupted in France late last month when a police officer fatally shot and killed Nahel M., 17, during a traffic check in the suburb of Nanterre. The incident reportedly occurred after he ignored orders to stop.

Following Nahel's killing, thousands of people took to the streets across France, including in Paris, Marseille, and Lyon. Incidents of looting reportedly took place during the protests.

News.Az