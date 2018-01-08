French portal publishes article about Azerbaijan`s fashion designer

+ ↺ − 16 px

The French portal by "Where" magazine has published an article about Honored Art Worker of Azerbaijan, fashion designer Fakhriya Khalafova, AzerTag reports.

The article highlights activity of Azerbaijani designer saying: "Fakhriya Khalafova, a major fashion designer and celebrity on makeover shows in Azerbaijan, took Paris by storm during fashion week to reveal her latest creations beneath the bright lights of the capital city."

The article further says: "Against the fresh background of the Hôtel de Crillon, located at Place de la Concorde in Paris, Khalafova dazzled runways at the Oriental Fashion show. Her vibrantly colourful dresses were genuinely stunning works of art against the golden canvas of the hotel's decor. "I especially love the vivid colours used in traditional Azerbaijani attire, which take advantage of the entire spectrum", says Khalafova, illustrating the bustier and belt of an emerald green dress featuring sequined accents to highlight the wearer's movement. The dress, which also has sea-foam and moss green hues, is adorned with crystal jewels that accentuate the waist, crowning pleated, flowing fabric for a look that invokes ancient goddesses. Khalafova is also a fan of light pinks and fuchsias. Her 1950s-inspired bustier and tulle dresses feature a high-waisted, Empire silhouette. Most of all, her designs cater to feminine curves and reflect their creator's joie de vivre."

"For me, ideal beauty is exemplified by Azerbaijani women, who possess natural elegance and hold their heads high like royalty. These women know what they want by developing their own tastes while simultaneously being cultured and seeking both physical and spiritual harmony", she explains. Khalafova herself embodies this vision. After years of study in neuropsychology, she successfully started her career in fashion design in 1998.

"The names of her collections— "Oil Goddess", "Ladies of azerbaijan" and "rhythms of Hope"—were chosen to illustrate the symbolism and philosophy behind that approach. "In today's world, fashion is a blend of styles and strong icons. Even when you're designing readyto-wear collections, you always have to know how to capture the element of surprise. It's also crucial for me to teach young students at the fashion design school in Baku to expose myself to new ideas, and to take part in forums and design contests".

"In keeping with her love of a good challenge, Khalafova launched a new line of perfumes in 2010, Nuray, which is Azeri for 'bright moon'. She has also just launched Nuray Pink, Nuray Green and Nuray Blue after her three favorite colours, which are meant represent the three highlights of a woman's day. Her other perfumes, including Caspian rose and rose de l'amour, have earned international success. These perfumes capture the essence of the sublime rose gardens that grow on the coasts of the Caspian Sea with an enchanting fragrance that invites you on a dreamlike adventure to Azerbaijan, the home of some very talented women," the article concluded.

