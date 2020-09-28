French President Macron makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 27 September, President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Emmanuel Macron expressed his country’s concern over the armed confrontation on the line of contact between Armenia and Azerbaijan and stressed the importance of resolving the conflict through negotiations.

The head of state noted that the Armenian leadership was consciously disrupting the process of negotiations. The statement of the Armenian leadership that "Nagorno-Karabakh is Armenia" dealt a serious blow to the talks, while his statement "Azerbaijan should negotiate with Nagorno-Karabakh" is an attempt to change the format of the talks, which is also unacceptable, as stated by the leadership of the Minsk Group.

During the telephone conversation, the head of state highlighted the course of events related to the ongoing military provocation committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan on September 27, noting that our civilians and our servicemen were killed as a result of heavy artillery fire on the positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces and settlements along the frontline, and the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are conducting successful counter-offensives in response.

The Azerbaijani President noted that the political and military leadership of Armenia bears responsibility for the further development of events related to the military provocation of Armenia.

During the telephone conversation, the sides agreed to establish contacts through diplomatic channels.

News.Az