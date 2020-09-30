French president planning to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh tension with Russian, US counterparts

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of France Emmanuel Macron plans to hold phone talks with his Russian and US counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, to discuss ways to resolve the situation in Nagorno Karabakh.

He made the statement on September 30 at a press conference during his visit to Latvia, according to TASS.

“This topic is being dealt with by an international competent group of mediators, the Minsk Group, which includes France, Russia, and the US,” the president said. “We are in contact with our partners from the first hours [of the aggravation of the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh] at the level of foreign ministers and at my level. Tonight I plan to contact President Putin and, I think, tomorrow with President Trump on this topic in order to exchange views and propose a solution to the situation.”

News.Az