French president to visit Azerbaijan

Macron will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Azerbaijan next week, AzVision.az reported citing the French media.

During the visit, Macron will meet with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The French president is also scheduled to pay a visit to Armenia on October 11-12 to take part in the Francophonie Summit.

