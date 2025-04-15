French prisons targeted in overnight attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several prisons across France were attacked overnight in what authorities are calling a coordinated wave of intimidation.

Gérald Darmanin said prisons had faced "intimidation attempts" ranging from vehicle burning to automatic weapon fire, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

La Parisien reports that vehicles were set on fire in several prison car parks, while a prison in Toulon was targeted by gunshots from an automatic weapon.

The newspaper lists six establishments as being targeted: in Toulon, Aix-en-Provence and Marseille, Valence and Nîmes, Luynes, Villepinte, and Nanterre.

In a post on X, Darmanin said he was travelling to Toulon to offer his support to officers.

Without directly attributing blame for the attacks, he said the French government was taking measures that will "profoundly disrupt" criminal networks.

