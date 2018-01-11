French provinces violate their regulations building "friendship" with Karabakh - Hikmat Hajiyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Establishment of relations between any settlement or suburb of France and the fake system established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is only self-deception."

Recently, the Armenian media continuously writes on “Karabakh Days” held in various cities of France (indeed, for getting donation) and establishment of friendship between the Azerbaijani regions under the Armenian occupation and various prefecture of France. To what extent is it official?

“French government sent circular instructions to local prefectures and high commissaries at the level of ministries for foreign and interior affairs on July 2, 2015. According to those instructions, local self-governing bodies are warned on limitations of their empowerment in the field of international co-operation. Moreover, according to the central governmental policy, local bodies are forbidden to sign any document on international co-operation with illegal regimes which are not recognized by the French government as well as the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh,” spokesman of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, Hikmat Hajiyev told to AzVision.az.

Experience shows that heads of such kind of settlements engages with such activities to gain support from the Armenian community living in those settlements. For this purpose, they even turn blind eye to the fact that this fake regime is the result of occupation, violence and bloody ethnic cleansing,” Hajiyev added.

Spokesman noted that Armenian lobby seeks to deceive the representatives of the Armenian diaspora and embezzle their allocations, instead of contributing to the settlement of the conflict, implementation of sustainable peace in the region with mediation of OSCE Minsk Group in which France is a co-chair.

“We suppose that as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the French side must take relevant measures on entry of representatives of the falsified regime to French territory with diplomatic passports of Armenia by violating the regulations of Schengen visa,” Hajiyev underlined.

News.Az

News.Az