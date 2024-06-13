French remilitarisation led New Caledonia to crisis, says foreign minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

New Caledonia is experiencing a crisis and a critical period on the political level due to France’s remilitarisation of the country, New Caledonian Foreign Minister Foreign Minister Mickaël Forrest said on Thursday.

He made the remarks during a hybrid roundtable discussion "Decolonization, International Diplomacy, and the Role of Communication in the Modern World," organized by the Baku Initiative Group, News.Az reports.Forrest emphasised the importance of small nations with colonial pasts having the opportunity to share their stories and express their identity and current situation."We are, overall, a territory colonized by France," he said.Forrest stressed that the Kanak people demand respect for their "innate and active right to self-determination."

News.Az