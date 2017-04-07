French reporter appeals to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Free reporter from France Romain Mielcarek has sent a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and asked accreditation and permission to visit Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia.

Spokesperson of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmat Hajiyev told APA that Romain Mielcarek expressed his respect for the laws, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders.



“He guaranteed to refrain from illegal visits to the occupied territories in future and presented the application form for accreditation of foreign media representatives.



Taking into account his application, respect to the Azerbaijani laws, he was not blacklisted,” Hajiyev said.



The spokesperson said Romain Mielcarek visited Azerbaijan, frontline on March 3-7, 2017, met with refugees and IDPs, received information about Azerbaijan's position on the conflict. Then he visited occupied territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia on March 19-20.



“This case is a next example of constructive cooperation between Azerbaijan and international media representatives, bloggers or free reporters who are respecting the country’s laws, territorial integrity and sovereignty, and not violating journalistic ethics and objectivity by promotion of so-called regime created in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan,” he said.

News.Az

