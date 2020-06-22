French schools reopen as more COVID-19 restrictions lifted

+ ↺ − 16 px

Millions of children returned to school in France on Monday as the country entered phase three of the loosening of COVID-19 lockdown rules, Euronews reports.

There has been no recent spike in infections in France and new cases have stood at around 450 per day from a peak of 7,5000.

Many French children had not stepped on school grounds since March 16, when institutions closed and a day before the national lockdown began.

Though schools had started gradually reopening on May 11th, strict hygiene measures and limited class sizes meant students were either attending only part-time or were homeschooled.

Physical distancing measures have now been relaxed and the limit for the number of students in a class has been scrapped. Though a one-metre social distancing rule has been recommended in primary schools.

Until June 22, parents were given the option of sending their children back to school. But it is now compulsory to send children to school or register for homeschooling.

"Everything is being done so that their children will be welcomed safely,” assured government spokesperson Sibeth Ndiaye on Sunday.

News.Az