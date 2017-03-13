French Senate offers holding Azerbaijani, Armenian MPs’ meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

An initiative was put forward to hold a meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian MPs in the French Senate, said Andre Reichardt, head of the Senate’s France-Cau

The Senate president has already given prior consent to the meeting, Reichardt said at a briefing in Baku March 13, Trend reports.

“We believe positive steps can be taken in this direction. The meeting time is not known yet as it is only an initiative. However, during a meeting with the Senate president, we got his prior consent,” he said.

Reichardt noted that organization of a meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian MPs was put on the agenda during the office term of the previous Senate president.

“However, the meeting did not happen. Our main expectation is to achieve positive progress in the settlement of the [Nagorno-Karabakh] conflict. The conflict is the reason why tension persists in the region. We expect that certain steps will be taken during the meeting to remove the tension.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

