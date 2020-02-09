French Senator: “French people should know about Khojaly massacre in Azerbaijan”

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The Frenchs are not aware of the situation exactly. You probably know the power of the Armenian lobby in France. There are many Armenians living in France, and

According to him, French people easily learn the information and situation about Armenia, but not about Azerbaijan: "For example, Azerbaijan faced the Khojaly massacre and it was a terrible tragedy. I think the French people should know about it. Armenians sometimes influence French opinion about Azerbaijan. The main issue is the dissemination of information about Azerbaijan. For example, this is my first visit to Azerbaijan, and my views on Azerbaijan are no longer the same. Got new friends I learned a lot about Azerbaijan and this country."

Guerriau noted that the resolution of the Nagorno-Garabagh conflict should be found: "As you know, France is co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group with two other countries - the United States and Russia. I think that France's role is very important in this group. The US and Russia are at different poles, and France is in the center."

News.Az

News.Az