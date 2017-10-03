French writer Anne Bert euthanized in Belgium

+ ↺ − 16 px

This decision, she had taken reluctantly.

Anne Bert, a writer of 59 years, returned to Belgium to benefit from euthanasia. She died this morning (Monday), Siver Times reports.

“I am forced to flee my country to die “, she regretted in an interview with The Obs. The law Claeys-Leonetti, who date of 2016, allows in particular to have recourse to a deep sedation, and continues, but not to ask for euthanasia.

A law ” hypocrite “, who does “not respect the will of the patient,” said she. During the presidential campaign, she had challenged the candidate, saying on Europe 1 that she wished to make of this fight that was lost to it ” a battle group “.

Already paralyzed upper limbs, requiring assistance to eat, drink and wash, she had led a media campaign at the beginning of the month of September, as a last call before turning off. It had appeared lucid, calm and determined.

Anne Bert was suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disease better known as lou gehrig’s disease. It is incurable, and is manifested by a progressive paralysis of all muscles.

Diagnosed in 2015, the writer of romance novels and erotic had quickly made the choice to decide of his death, refusing to be trapped in his own body, and endure the slow and painful agony that promised her the disease.

