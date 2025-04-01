Fresh 5.0-magnitude earthquake rocks Myanmar

Rescuers carried out search and rescue on the damaged buildings in the aftermath of an earthquake in Mandalay, Myanmar on March 28, 2025. Photo: Jiang Chao/Associated Press

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake has struck Myanmar, near the border with India, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

The quake’s epicenter was 16 kilometers southeast of the city of Mandalay with the population of about 1.2 million, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The source of the earthquake was 10 kilometers below the surface.

A powerful earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28. The Thai Meteorological Department estimated its strength at 8.2.

The first quake was followed by another one, with magnitude 6.4. The disaster also affected Thailand; tremors were felt in China and Vietnam. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to Myanmar’s prime minister. The Russian Emergencies Ministry sent rescuers, K-9 experts and medical workers to Myanmar to deal with the aftermath of the devastating earthquake.

The death toll in Myanmar has climbed to more than 2,000 with residential buildings and infrastructure damaged. The number of fatalities in Bangkok has reached 20.

