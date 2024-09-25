Fresh Israeli airstrikes claim at least 16 lives in Lebanon

At least 16 people were killed and dozens injured in Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon on Wednesday.

The Health Ministry said four people were killed and 38 others injured in Israeli airstrikes on the Baalbek-Hermel province in eastern Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Five more people were killed and 27 others wounded in Israeli attacks in the towns of Tebnine and Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon, the ministry added in a statement.Israeli warplanes also hit the southern town of Joun, killing four people and injuring several others.Three more people lost their lives and nine others were injured in another airstrike in the town of Maaysrah in Keserwan in northeastern Lebanon.It was the first time for Israeli warplanes to strike Keserwan since the outbreak of cross-border clashes with Hezbollah on Oct. 8 last year.The area is inhabited by Shias, according to an Anadolu reporter.The Israeli army said that it struck over 100 Hezbollah-linked targets in Lebanon since Wednesday morning.Israel has launched waves of deadly airstrikes in Lebanon since Monday morning, killing nearly 570 people and injuring over 1,800 others, according to Lebanese health authorities.

News.Az