Fresh virus cluster spreads to five Chinese regions

A fresh coronavirus cluster in a port city in northeast China has spread to other provinces and prompted fresh restrictions, authorities said Monday, as Beijing scrambles to prevent a second wave of infections, AFP reports.

China had largely brought the virus under control since it first emerged in the country late last year, through a series of strict lockdowns and travel restrictions.

But in recent months a number of small outbreaks have given cause for concern, with China reporting 68 new infections on Tuesday -- the highest daily number since April.

Of those, 57 were in the northwest region of Xinjiang, where an outbreak has seen millions of residents tested and strict lockdowns in the regional capital Urumqi.

Six more cases were also reported in the industrial port city of Dalian, Liaoning province, where a new outbreak first emerged at a seafood processing plant last week. This brings the total number of new infections in Dalian to 44.

Health authorities said the Dalian cluster had now spread to nine cities in five regions across the country, including as far away as the southeast coastal province of Fujian.

Across the country, 391 people are still hospitalised with COVID-19. There have been 83,959 infections in mainland China in total.

