Friendly and brotherly relations between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan are developing successfully - President Ilham Aliyev

“The friendly and brotherly relations between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan are developing successfully,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in a limited format, News.Az reports.

“The agreements reached during reciprocal visits of the heads of state are being implemented. Azerbaijan has started implementing investment projects in Kyrgyzstan. The Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Investment Fund has been established to deepen our cooperation,” the head of state noted. The President of Azerbaijan congratulated the leadership of Kyrgyzstan on the successes achieved in the way of the socio-economic development of the country.

