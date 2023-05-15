Friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia are successfully developing: President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said that friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia are successfully developing in various areas, and hailed effective cooperation concerning the inter-parliamentary relations as he received Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia Shalva Papuashvili.

The head of state recalled with pleasure his visit to Georgia as well as the Georgian Prime Minister’s visit to Azerbaijan, noting that that these visits saw very detailed discussions regarding the development of bilateral cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev touched upon the problems faced by Azerbaijan and Georgia in the early 1990s, and emphasized the importance of implementing joint projects. In this regard, the head of state pointed out that the Baku-Supsa oil pipeline had been commissioned as the first project, adding that other projects had been successfully implemented since then.

News.Az