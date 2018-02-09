Friends of Azerbaijan group established in European Parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Delegation of the Azerbaijani Parliament to the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee (PCC) is on a visit to the European Parliament.

Co-chairman of the European Union-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee, Javanshir Feyziyev, as well as the Committee's members – MPs Azar Karimli, Sahiba Gafarova, Chingiz Ganizade and Elman Nasirov held meetings with several members of the EP within the visit, APA reports.

An official reception on the establishment of the Friends of Azerbaijan Group in the European Parliament was organized in Strasburg by joint invitation of Javanshir Feyziyev and EP's Latvian member Andrejs Mamikins.

Javanshir Feyziyev highlighted that serious progress had been achieved in relations between the Azerbaijani Parliament and EP, the cooperation had further expanded in 2017. He also emphasized that the Azerbaijani Parliament is determined to continue this tendency in 2018. Feyziyev noted that Azerbaijan needs Europe and vice versa.

Andrejs Mamikins proposed establishing the Friends of Azerbaijan Club within the European Parliament and expressed hope that such a club will contribute to the development of relations between the EP and Azerbaijan.

“This country deserves strong support. Our friendly relations with Azerbaijan have brought together our colleagues who have different ideas. Azerbaijan is an important part of Europe. It is impossible to imagine Europe without Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan without Europe,” Mamikins noted.

News.Az

News.Az