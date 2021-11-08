‘From now on we will live forever in Karabakh and Zangazur’ – Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

From now on, we will live forever in Karabakh and Zangazur, President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said as he made a speech in front of the servicemen in Shusha, News.Az reports.

“We have shown the whole world who is who. We have shown the whole world that we are a great nation,” the head of state said.

He noted that the Azerbaijani people have demonstrated their greatness both during the war and in the post-war year.

“The Armenians have ravaged all our cities. Azerbaijani citizens and foreigners visiting these places are stunned and horrified that such vandalism is even possible. Can there be so much hatred? Can there be so much barbarism? This was committed by the Armenians during the occupation. They committed these atrocities by demolishing and looting all the buildings and even taking tombstones to Armenia. During the war, we followed the laws of warfare, we did not violate the rules of war, we acted with dignity, just as we act with dignity in life and politics,” President Aliyev said.

The president emphasized that the Victory Day is the holiday of the Azerbaijani people.

“It is the holiday of Victory, it is the holiday of courage, it is the holiday of justice, it is the holiday of national pride, and it is the holiday of national dignity. We have restored our dignity,” he said.

“From now on, we will live forever as a victorious country and a victorious nation. From now on, we will live forever in Karabakh and Zangazur. If any force in Armenia looks askance at us or engages in revanchist tendencies, it will see our fist. Our fist is still in place,” the head of state added.

News.Az