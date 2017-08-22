From Turkey to Jordan, Syrian zoo animals find home

+ ↺ − 16 px

Twelve animals were recently brought to an animal rehabilitation center in northwestern Turkey's Bursa.

A group of animals, including lions and bears, that were rescued from a derelict zoo in war-torn Syria were transported to Jordan where they will live in a national park, after their treatment in Turkey, Daily Sabah reports.

Twelve animals were recently brought to an animal rehabilitation center in northwestern Turkey's Bursa after they were taken from a zoo in Aleppo by Four Paws, an international charity for animal care.

Sponsored by a foundation bearing the name of Princess Alia bint Hussein, sister of Jordanian monarch King Abdullah II, the animals will now be housed in the Al-Ma'wa Reserve, a one-hour drive from the Jordanian capital Amman. In their new home, they will be accompanied by endangered species inhabiting the park.

