FSB prevents suicide terrorist attacks in Moscow region

A terror group planned to carry out attacks during the holiday season and ahead of the presidential election.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has exposed a terror group comprising people originating from Central Asia, who planned to carry out terrorist attacks, particularly involving suicide bombers, during the holiday season and ahead of the presidential election, FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

