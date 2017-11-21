Fuad Isgandarov: EU attitude towards Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity to change soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is going to see a change in the European Union's attitude towards its territorial integrity, said Fuad Isgandarov, head of the Azerbaijani mission to the EU and the country’s ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg.

He made the remarks at the second panel session, entitled “Separatism in Europe: Causes and consequences”, which was held as part of the international forum on “The Threats of Separatism to International Peace and Security” in Brussels on Nov. 21, APA reports.



Isgandarov noted that the talks on a new agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan have entered a crucial stage.



"A lot has changed since a couple of years ago, when there was some negligent and cold attitude in Brussels towards Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. The EU is now unequivocally aware that separatism can be a blow to it. Catalonia is a striking example of this,” he added.

