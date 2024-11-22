Fuel-efficient vehicles to be given to Sri Lankan parliamentarians
@Xinhua
Each Sri Lankan parliamentarian will be given a fuel efficient vehicle for use, Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala said on Friday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
Wijepala told media that parliamentarians can use the vehicles within tenure, adding that they will not be entitled to luxury vehicles.
"We took this decision to ensure tax money is used in the most efficient way," he said.
Sri Lanka previously allowed each parliamentarian the opportunity to import and own a vehicle without paying duty. The National People's Power which won the recent parliamentary election said importing luxury vehicles is a burden on the country's foreign reserves.
Wijepala told media that parliamentarians can use the vehicles within tenure, adding that they will not be entitled to luxury vehicles.
"We took this decision to ensure tax money is used in the most efficient way," he said.
Sri Lanka previously allowed each parliamentarian the opportunity to import and own a vehicle without paying duty. The National People's Power which won the recent parliamentary election said importing luxury vehicles is a burden on the country's foreign reserves.