Funds allocated for construction of modular schools in Azerbaijan

Funds allocated for construction of modular schools in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s president Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on issuing money to the Ministry of Education for the modular school project to cover the Aghstafa, Dash

AZN 4.46 mln will be issued from State Budget 2018 for construction of 15 modular schools for 756 pupils, abc.az reports.

The financing has been allocated within the framework of state investments (investment expenses) for 2018 as part of additional measures for development of education infrastructure.

News.Az

News.Az