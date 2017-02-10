Funds allocated for construction of road leading to liberated Jojug Marjanli

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures to construct the road leading to the liberated Jojug Marjanli village of the Jabrayil district, APA reports.

According to the order, 4.3 million manats have been allocated from the 2017 State Budget to Azeravtoyol OJSC for construction of 9km road leading to the liberated Jojug Marjanli village of the Jabrayil district.

On 24 January 2017, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on measures to restore the liberated Jojug Marjanli village.

The State Committee of Azerbaijan for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs will receive 4 million manats from the Presidential Reserve Fund for 2017 for construction of 50 houses, a school building and the relevant infrastructure at the first stage, according to the order.

News.Az



News.Az