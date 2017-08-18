Funds allocated for reconstruction of water infrastructure in Baku’s Khazar district
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures to continue the implementation of the project on the reconstruction of water supp
Under the order, 5.78 million manats were allocated to Azersu OJSC for the implementation of the project.
