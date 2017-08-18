Yandex metrika counter

Funds allocated for reconstruction of water infrastructure in Baku’s Khazar district

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures to continue the implementation of the project on the reconstruction of water supp

Under the order, 5.78 million manats were allocated to Azersu OJSC for the implementation of the project.  

