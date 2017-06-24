Yandex metrika counter

Funds allocated for renovation of multi-storey residential buildings in Shirvan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for the renovation of multi-storey residential buildings in the city of Shirvan.

Report informs that under the presidential order, AZN 3 million is allocated from the Presidential Contingency Fund for the continuation of renovation works in the city, including refurbishment of roofs and facades of 52 multi-storey residential buildings.

News.Az


News.Az 

