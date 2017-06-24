Funds allocated for renovation of multi-storey residential buildings in Shirvan
- 24 Jun 2017 06:04
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 122970
- Other
- Share https://news.az/news/funds-allocated-for-renovation-of-multi-storey-residential-buildings-in-shirvan Copied
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for the renovation of multi-storey residential buildings in the city of Shirvan.
Report informs that under the presidential order, AZN 3 million is allocated from the Presidential Contingency Fund for the continuation of renovation works in the city, including refurbishment of roofs and facades of 52 multi-storey residential buildings.
News.Az