Funds allocated to fixed capital increase in ten months: Azerbaijani minister

In January-October this year, the funds allocated to the fixed capital grew by 8.2% and reached 11,774.5 million manats in Azerbaijan, compared to the relevant period of the previous year, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“The volume of investments allocated to the fixed capital by the private sector, excluding Azerbaijan International Operating Company, has increased by 11.3% and amounted to 3,082.0 million manats. The volume of investments in the nonoil-gas and construction sectors has also risen,” Minister Jabbarov noted.

News.Az