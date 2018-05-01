Funds received by Armed Forces Relief Fund made public

+ ↺ − 16 px

The funds received by the Armed Forces Relief Fund until May 1 made public.

According to the approved decree №755 of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 17 August 2002, prior to 1 May 2018, the Armed Forces Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 90.425.728,04 Manats, dollar account amounted to 213.577,88 USD, the euro account amounted to 11036,0 Euros and the ruble account amounted to 5000,0 rubles, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

News.Az

