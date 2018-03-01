Funds received by Armed Forces Relief Fund made public

+ ↺ − 16 px

The funds received by the Armed Forces Relief Fund until March 1 have been made public.

According to the approved decree №755 of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 17 August 2002, prior to 1 March 2018, the Armed Forces Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 89.031.572,82 Manats, dollar account amounted to 213.073,88 USD, the euro account amounted to 10436,0 Euros and the ruble account amounted to 5000,0 rubles, according to the Ministry of Defense.

News.Az

News.Az