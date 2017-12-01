Funds received by Armed Forces Relief Fund until December 1 made public

+ ↺ − 16 px

Funds received by Armed Forces Relief Fund until December 1 have been made public.

According to the approved decree №755 of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 17 August 2002, prior to 1 December 2017, the Armed Forces Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 87.032.400,63 Manats, dollar account amounted to 212.873,88 USD, the euro account amounted to 9236,0 Euros and the ruble account amounted to 5000,0 rubles.

