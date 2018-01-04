Funds received by Armed Forces Relief Fund until January 1 made public

+ ↺ − 16 px

Funds received by the Armed Forces Relief Fund until January 1 have been made public.

The Defense Ministry's press service reports that according to the approved decree №755 of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 17 August 2002, prior to 1 January 2018, the Armed Forces Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 88.008.970,18 Manats, dollar account amounted to 212.873,88 USD, the euro account amounted to 9536,0 Euros and the ruble account amounted to 5000,0 rubles.

News.Az

News.Az