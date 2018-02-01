Funds received by the Armed Forces Relief Fund until February 1 made public

+ ↺ − 16 px

The funds received by the Armed Forces Relief Fund until February 1 have been made public, the Defense Ministry reports.

According to the approved decree №755 of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 17 August 2002, prior to 1 February 2018, the Armed Forces Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 88.311.629,32 Manats, dollar account amounted to 213.073,88 USD, the euro account amounted to 10136,0 Euros and the ruble account amounted to 5000,0 rubles.

News.Az

